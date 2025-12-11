A mashup 25 years in the making.

(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In late 1999, popular British DJ, producer, and electronic artist Fatboy Slim began mashing up his 1998 hit “The Rockafeller Skank” and The Rolling Stones’ classic 1965 anthem “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” at his concerts. Not long after that, bootlegged recordings of the mashup, titled “Satisfaction Skank,” began circulating. Now, an official version of “Satisfaction Skank” is scheduled to be released on December 11. The track can be pre-saved as a digital single, while a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl version is available for pre-order. The vinyl disc will be pressed on 140-gram red vinyl and will feature an etched logo on the B-side.

Fans can pre-order or pre-save the track by visiting SatisfactionSkank.com.