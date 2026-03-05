Masali Baduza talks Francesca, Michaela's changing relationship in 'Bridgerton' season 4

(SPOILER ALERT) Francesca Bridgerton faced a devastating loss with the death of her husband, Lord John Stirling, in the second part of Bridgerton season 4. But her storyline wasn't all storm clouds.

The third-oldest Bridgerton daughter formed an unlikely friendship with her husband's cousin, Michaela Stirling, which John was able to witness before he passed. Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela on the series, told ABC Audio it was "so much fun" to develop their dynamic this season.

"I think Michaela and Francesca bring out sides to them that they're maybe not used to having to confront," Baduza said. "I think getting to see them become friends was so lovely."

The scene where Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela finally connect was "was one of my favorite days shooting," Baduza said.

"Getting to see how unnerved Francesca makes Michaela, but her having to ... push all those feelings down and just pretend that no, she's not freaking out," Baduza said, "was a nice challenge."

In the season's final episode, Michaela flees after promising Francesca she will stay with her at Kilmartin House. Baduza spoke on why she thinks Michaela broke her promise.

"I think Michaela was just overwhelmed," Baduza said. "It was just a lot that happened for her in such a short space of time. And I think she just was having a lot of feelings that she wasn't ready to confront yet. And she had to just bounce."

Baduza said running is "what she does best."

"She just runs away from her issues. And I think that, in the future, she's going to have to deal with all of that fallout," Baduza said. "She's always gonna be a part of Francesca's life because they shared this connection with John, and I think that hopefully we see her just figure that relationship out."

