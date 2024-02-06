Marvel Studios mourns crew member who died on 'Wonder Man' set

Marvel Studios has released a statement about the death of a crew member who passed away from injuries sustained on the set of its small-screen project Wonder Man.

Deadline reports shooting on the Disney+ series hasn't yet started. The victim was a rigger who fell from the rafters at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," Marvel Studios said in a statement.

Wonder Man will star Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the title character aka Simon Williams.

Oscar winner Ben Kingsley reprises as Trevor Slattery, the washed-up actor who pretended to be The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 and its follow-up short All Hail The King, before he reprised in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The latter movie's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, is developing Wonder Man.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

