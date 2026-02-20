Many turn to music to make chores more enjoyable

New research reveals 1 in 10 people creates dedicated cleaning playlists to tackle weekly household tasks. A study of 2,000 UK adults found 33% refuse to clean without their favorite music playing. Seventy-three percent report cleaning feels faster with background music, while 75% say it makes chores easier. Mopping and dusting are the tasks most improved by musical accompaniment, with 40% citing each activity. The research shows music boosts mood for 74% of respondents. Two-thirds consider cleaning with music a stress reliever, and 62% claim increased productivity. The average cleaning session lasts 39 minutes, roughly ten songs. Pop music tops cleaning preferences at 47%, followed by rock at 33% and 90s nostalgia at 28%.