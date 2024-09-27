Maisy Stella on playing a younger Aubrey Plaza in new coming-of-age film 'My Old A**'

In Megan Park's new coming-of-age film, My Old A**, 18-year-old Elliot comes face-to-face with her 39-year-old self.

The fantastical, chance meeting comes after the teenager trips on mushrooms. Park told ABC Audio the story came from the idea of "wanting to talk to an older or younger version of yourself," as well as the nostalgic feelings that came with returning home to Canada.

“I grew up not far from where we shot the movie and spent my summers there. And I was like, ‘Why did I ever want to leave?’" Park said. “It was really just the sentimental, nostalgic feeling that made me want to explore this idea.”

Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella play older and younger Elliot, respectively, and Stella said working with Plaza was a dream come true.

“It was, like, the coolest thing I'll ever do. I've admired her for so long. I think she's such a genius,” Stella said. “Anywhere near her would have been so exciting to me. Playing the same character was just so cool to me. I'll never get over it.”

While Park says she relates to both older and younger Elliot, she was happy to center the movie on the younger character.

“I wanted to explore it through this fun coming-of-age entry point because it was a lighter headspace to be in,” Park said. “I think coming-of-age movies are really timeless if they're done well, because you're always kind of coming of age at different points in your life.”

My Old A** streams worldwide Friday on Prime Video.

