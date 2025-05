Fifty-two years after it was first released on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut 1973 album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd, the band have finally released an official video for, Free Bird.

The video, directed by Max Moore, cuts between an older man and his younger self, looking back with affection at a past romance and the motorbike that facilitated it. Enamoured by all this nostalgia, the older man dusts down his bike, fixes it up and hits the open road, just in time for the guitar solo.