Los Angeles mayor urges Hollywood strikes to get "resolved immediately"

As the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes roll on, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass weighed in on Friday, August 4.

"Communication reopening between representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is an encouraging development, especially as this historic moment continues to have profoundly negative impacts on our economy and many of our community members," she began.

Bass called it an "important inflection point for our city’s signature industry" that "has caused ripple effects throughout our economy as well as that of the state and the country ... from the writers and actors on the picket line trying to make ends meet to keep a roof over their head and food on the table, to businesses who rely on the entertainment industry."

In this day of streaming and artificial intelligence — among the main sticking points of the striking writers and actors — Bass added, "The economic conditions of the entertainment industry are changing — and we must react and evolve to this challenge."

She called it "critical that this gets resolved immediately so that Los Angeles gets back on track," adding, "I stand ready to personally engage with all the stakeholders in any way possible to help get this done."

