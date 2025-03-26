Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood reunite

By Debra Green

Is there a possible Fleetwood Mac reunion in the works? After the passing of Christine McVie, the band said they could never move forward with Fleetwood Mac again. But all the members continue to work on side projects. Stevie touring and hitting festivals, Mick releasing a ukulele album... Lindsey was in studio when Mick Fleetwood stopped by. The two have always remained friends. Looks like Mick will pop up on Lindsey’s new album. As for Stevie, she says she gave Lindsey 3 million chances and she’s done.

