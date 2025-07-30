Life’s unmissable moments.

a survey of moments people never want to forget was done. Interesting list. i don’t relate to some of them. can i add: -buying my first record, -going to my first concert, -meeting my first rockstar...

1. Holding your newborn baby for the first time

2. Watching your baby take their first steps

3. Holding the keys to your first home for the first time

4. The last goodbye to a loved one

5. Your child’s first day of school

6. Falling in love for the first time

7. Witnessing a child’s first words

8. Driving a car on your own for the first time

9. Being told “I love you” and saying it back

10. Being proposed to - or proposing to someone