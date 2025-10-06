The life of a movie star: Taylor Swift's 'The Official Release Party of a Showgirl' ﻿tops box office

Apparently not content to simply rule the world of music, Taylor Swift's now set her sights on cinema, too.

The pop superstar's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical event -- a film accompaniment to her new album, The Life of a Showgirl -- has debuted at #1 at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which featured the premiere of Swift's video "The Fate of Ophelia," plus lyric videos, behind-the scenes footage and Swift's insights about each of the album's songs -- bested the competition with a $33 million haul.

Previous #1 One Battle After Another landed at #2 with an additional $11.125 million, while sports biopic The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr, managed $6 million to grab third place in its first weekend.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie and The Conjuring: Last Rites rounded out the top five with $5.2 million and $4.05 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl - $33 million

2. One Battle After Another -- $11.125 million

3. The Smashing Machine -- $6 million

4. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie -- $5.2 million

5. The Conjuring: Last Rites -- $4.05 million

6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle -- $3.5 million

7. Avatar: The Way of Water -- $3.194 million

8. The Strangers: Chapter 2 -- $2.8 million

9. Good Boy -- $2.253 million

10. The Long Walk -- $1.7 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.