Let’s ride to help the family of a fallen hero

We are now less than two weeks out from the ride. As mentioned below, a good portion of the proceeds raised will be donated to the family of Deputy Brandon Cunningham. Pre-registration is open and will be closing on Thursday, September 5th. If you do not pre-register, you will need to fill-out and sign the liability waiver on-site the day of the event in order to get a wristband. (Just a hint – the process is much easier through pre-registration.)

You can pre-register by CLICKING HER.

We ask that you keep the ride in your prayers, asking God to grant us a warm, sunny day with no rain. We want this year’s ride to be the most successful yet so we can provide even more funds to both T2T and the family of Deputy Cunningham.

Please make sure to visit the links below and purchase a t-shirt or wristband in support of Deputy Cunningham. Every single dollar raised will be donated to his family.

PAULDING COUNTY DEPUTY KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

On Saturday, August 17th, Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute call. Deputy Cunningham joined the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department in 2020 and leaves behind two children. This year’s 9/11 Memorial Ride will be sharing proceeds raised with the family of Deputy Cunningham along with the donation to Tunnel To Towers.

We are providing links to the Paulding County Public Safety donations page, along with some links to purchase bracelets and t-shirts as fund-raising efforts for Deputy Cunningham’s family. All money raised will go to the family.

DONATION LINK – CLICK HERE

BRACELET LINK – CLICK HERE

T-SHIRT LINK – CLICK HERE

The ride this year will be dedicated to Deputy Cunningham.

If you would like to receive information as it is updated, please join our mailing list by CLICKING HERE.