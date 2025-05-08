Lawnmowing music

When it comes time for me to do some yardwork, i grab my “outside” shoes and my phone. I usually fire up 90s club tracks for the earbuds. What do you like to listen to? I found some interesting stats on what people like to hear when cutting the grass.

Country -26%

Hip Hop -17%

Rock/Metal -12%

R&B -10%

Gospel -8%

Reggae -4%

Latin -3%

Children’s -4%

Other 3%

Why listen? Upbeat genres like hip hop, rock, and EDM keep pros energized and moving quickly. Calming genres like R&B, country, jazz, and classical help maintain focus and reduce stress. Music or podcasts make long workdays feel shorter.