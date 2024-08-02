'Law & Order' faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more

Starz has released a teaser trailer for Sweetpea, a "deviously twisted coming-of-rage story" coming to the premium cable channel in October. The six-part series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon, "a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder." Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon's "killer secret" turns everything around and she becomes "a young woman capable of anything," according to the official synopsis ...

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni tells People he's writing a special episode for the series' upcoming fifth season that will feature his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU, opposite Hargitay's Detective Olivia Benson, from 1999 to 2011. The two reunited for a 2021 SVU episode ahead of Meloni's return to the Law & Order universe with his Organized Crime spin-off that same year. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which originally aired on NBC, moves to Peacock for season 5 ...

Ron Howard's Emmy-nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will make its broadcast TV debut on ABC Aug. 11, the network has announced. The film examines Jim Henson's career "from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and beyond." The doc features "unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives," offering "a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world." Jim Henson Idea Man is currently available to stream on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.