LaKeith Stanfield & Clark Backo give a peek into their Apple TV+ show 'The Changeling'

On Tuesday, August 29, Apple TV+ debuted a special peek into its forthcoming series The Changeling, which features star and executive producer LaKeith Stanfield and co-star Clark Backo [BOCK-oh].

"It's like a fantasy, horror, folklore," Backo says of the series, adding, "In general, it's a journey of two lovers doing everything they need to get their baby, and the gravity of that."

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, Apple TV+ describes the project as "a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."

In the piece, LaKeith plays a rare book dealer whose life is turned upside down after his wife, Emma, played by Backo, commits an act of violence and then disappears.

Stanfield says in the special peek, "Just watch it. Just turn it on and watch it. Let it speak to you, and you come up with your own conclusions."

He adds with a laugh, "Y'all smart out there. You don't need us!"

The Changeling will make its global debut with three episodes on Friday, September 8, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through October 13.

