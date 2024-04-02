Kyra Sedgwick shares the most challenging part about acting with husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick loves working with her husband, Kevin Bacon, but is sharing the most challenging part about working with him.

"I think the thing you have to hide is the fact that you've known each other for 35 years," said Sedgwick on The View on Monday.

"You're usually playing strangers who meet," she added. "Hopefully we're good enough actors that you will believe us and buy into these characters, and of course you will because it's not us at all. But it's great working together, it's really fun."

Sedgwick has starred in several films with Bacon over the years. The couple met while on the set of the movie Lemon Sky in 1987.

They wed in September 1988, then went on to star together in the rom-com Pyrates in 1991; the 1995 film Murder in the First; and Cavedweller in 2004.

Bacon also directed Sedgwick in his film Loverboy, which also starred their daughter, Sosie, and son, Travis. Between 2006 and 2009, the Footloose actor directed The Closer, which starred Sedgwick.

In January, it was announced that Sedgwick and Bacon will star in the upcoming film Connescence, a movie about a fictional character named Stan Olszewski, "a chronically underachieving security guard" who "breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand," according to a press release for the project.

Bacon will play Stan, while Sedgwick will play Cynthia, "a successful urologist married to brilliant former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand."

Connescence, which is directed by Michael J. Weithorn, will also star Judd Hirsch and Brittany O'Grady.

"We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in twenty years in such a funny, moving and original script," Sedgwick and Bacon said in a statement.

