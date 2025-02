LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1975: Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Gene Simmons of the rock and roll band Kiss pose for a portrait session in January 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

They say coloring can be a stress reliever. KISS has announced their first official coloring book. It will be available Friday March 21st March. You can pre-order it for £12.99 (about $16). It will feature iconic albums covers and other instantly recognizable imagery from the band’s glorious half-century career.

Also look for books by Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and more.

