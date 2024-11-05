Kirk Hammet’s guitar collection

Christies Auctions Off Rock N Roll Memorabilia NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Guitars, once owned and used by a litany of entertainers, stand on display at Christie's December 10, 2004 in New York City. Christie's, in a partnership with Julien's, will hold a Rock & Roll and Entertainment Memorabilia auction Friday, December 17, 2004. The sale, which will include such items as guitars owned by Beatle George Harrison, an Academy Award from 1941 for Best Picture, interview tapes of John Lennon, letters from Kurt Cobain to Courtney Love and numerous Elvis memorabilia, is expected to realize in the region of $3 million. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)