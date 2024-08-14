Kim Kardashian reportedly adapting La La Anthony’s book 'The Love Playbook'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly lined up her next TV producing gig. The reality TV giant and entrepreneur is reportedly adapting La La Anthony's New York Times bestselling The Love Playbook into a TV project.

According to Variety, Kim is teaming up with black-ish veteran Kenya Barris and BET Studios for a show called Group Chat, based on Anthony's book, as part of Kardashian's deal with Disney-owned 20th Television.

The trade says the show, if it's picked up to series, would stream on Hulu, home to The Kardashians and where Kim's acting work in FX's American Horror Story: Delicate can be seen.

As reported, Kim's also developing for Hulu All's Fair, a legal drama co-produced by her AHS producer Ryan Murphy, and starring Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts.

