Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick share sweet throwbacks for 35th wedding anniversary

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are celebrating 35 years of marriage.

The couple marked their wedding anniversary Monday by sharing sweet tributes featuring photos of them at the start of their relationship.

"35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary," Bacon wrote in his tribute.

Rita Wilson commented on his post, writing, "You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast!" She added of her marriage to Tom Hanks, "We are 35 soon to be 36!"

Sedgwick also shared a photo from the year she met Bacon in honor of their anniversary.

"It was 1987- on the set of 'Lemon Sky' - I met a man named Kevin," she captioned her tribute. "Happy 35 my love."

Bacon and Sedgwick previously opened up to People about their love story and the first time they met, with Bacon saying he was "knocked out."

"I thought she was amazing," he told the outlet, whereas Sedgwick said, "I remember thinking, 'Oh, he thinks he's really cool.'" However, the day after their first date, she realized he was on the one. "I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home,'" she told People. "I realized, 'Oh, that was him.'"

Bacon and Sedgwick married in September 1988 and have two children together, 34-year-old son Travis Bacon and 31-year-old daughter Sosie Bacon.

Kyra and Kevin's posts earned some "hearts" from fans and celebrity friends, too, including Chelsea Handler and Julianne Hough.

Rosanna Arquette added the praise hands emoji and the comment "Real love," while Kate Bosworth added, "True love" and "congrats!!!"

