Kenny Wayne Shepherd tells Kaedy what it’s like playing Jimi Hendrix’s guitar and more! (2025)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd
By Kaedy Kiely

I interviewed the AMAZING guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd who is getting set to get back out on the road with his solo projects in a couple of weeks. We talk about his involvement with the Experience Hendrix tour which just ended its run here at The Fox, and about how new music keeps pouring out of him! Do yourself a favor and download his new effort, Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2, and look for him to be back in Atlanta soon! Xo Kaedy

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!