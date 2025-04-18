Kenny Wayne Shepherd tells Kaedy what it’s like playing Jimi Hendrix’s guitar and more! (2025)

I interviewed the AMAZING guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd who is getting set to get back out on the road with his solo projects in a couple of weeks. We talk about his involvement with the Experience Hendrix tour which just ended its run here at The Fox, and about how new music keeps pouring out of him! Do yourself a favor and download his new effort, Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2, and look for him to be back in Atlanta soon! Xo Kaedy