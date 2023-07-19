Kenneth Branagh back on the case in star-studded trailer to 'A Haunting in Venice'

After tackling Agatha Christie's classics Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile on the big screen, actor and director Kenneth Branagh is back as legendary investigator Hercule Poirot in the trailer to A Haunting in Venice.

Like the previous hits, Venice has an impressive cast, including Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, and Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly.

Set in post-World War II Venice, the upcoming mystery from 20th Century Studios sees Poirot coming out of retirement to solve a mystery, prompted by Fey's character who wants him to discredit a psychic, played by Yeoh.

Together, they join a séance, and in the middle of it, someone is murdered, leading the detective to shut everyone inside a creepy mansion. "Somebody is dead. No one shall leave this place until I know who did it," he maintains.

As Poirot looks for a rational answer, he also begins to doubt his skepticism: Was the murderer among the living or "have the living been killed by the dead?"

The film debuts in theaters September 15.

