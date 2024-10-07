Keanu Reeves spins out during pro auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speed star Keanu Reeves showed his need for speed on Saturday, making his professional auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Over the weekend the John Wick lead competed in the Toyota GR Cup — an amateur-focused series — alongside 32 other racers, though it didn't have a checkered-flag Hollywood ending: He placed 25th in Race 1 on Saturday and finished in 24th place in Race 2 on Sunday.

On Saturday, Reeves spun out onto the grass on the exit of Turn 9 about halfway through the 45-minute race. However, he was able to re-enter the race after avoiding any collision or injury.

Reeves drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car to promote the graphic novel he co-wrote with China Miéville, titled The Book of Elsewhere. He was paired with Cody Jones from Dude Perfect as his teammate during Saturday's race.

Leading up to the event, Indianapolis Motor Speedway teased a glimpse of the actor on the racetrack in a video posted on its official Instagram account.

"Keanu Reeves? Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?" the caption read with a googly-eye emoji. "Even movie stars have that itch to compete at the Racing Capital of the World."

This isn't the first time Reeves has been spotted on a racetrack. In 2019, he competed in a celebrity race during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, where he landed in first place.

Racing was also the theme of a series Keanu starred in and produced, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

