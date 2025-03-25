Kaedy talks to the creators of Rhythm of the Steeple People

Good music for a great cause: Kaedy talks to creators of Rhythm of the Steeple People Something special is happening at The 40 Watt in Athens on April 11!
By Kaedy Kiely

Something special is happening at The 40 Watt in Athens on April 11! Eddie Glikin is responsible for a new release of original music from Athens drummers and percussionists called Rhythm of the Steeple People. Hear all about the event and about how the project began as I recently had a chance to speak to Athens Georgia’s Eddie, the project’s engineer Chris Byron, and Joan Prittie who represents the amazing charity beneficiary of the project, Project Safe. Get tickets HERE! xoxo Kaedy

