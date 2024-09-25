Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley's memoir

Julia Roberts was "so moved" by the late Lisa Marie Presley's memoir that she's lending her voice to the star in an audiobook version of From Here to the Great Unknown.

Lisa Marie's actress daughter, Riley Keough, will also co-narrate the memoir, People is reporting.

Presley died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

In a statement to the magazine, Riley said, "I'm so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn't think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world."

People says Presley had previously asked Riley for assistance with the work, which explores her growing up as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as "her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother."

Also addressed are Lisa Marie's grief over losing her famous father, her own "struggles with addiction and the loss of her son Benjamin, Riley's brother, who died by suicide in 2020."

Riley's father, Danny Keough, helped finish the book using voice recordings Lisa Marie left for her daughter, People says.

In a statement to the magazine, Roberts said, "I was so moved by Lisa Marie's incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother's story."

For her part, Riley expressed of her mother, "What ... I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and ... turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life."

The audiobook debuts on Oct. 8.

