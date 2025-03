JuJu’s BIG radio adventure! I met and interviewed Jared Mula, whose dog JuJu finally made it home after he was stolen with Jared’s car nearly 5 years ago!! JuJu is full of energy! He is such a lovable and loving dog. The vet says he’s in good shape - no parasites, no fleas - somehow, someone took good care of him. Don’t you wish JuJu could tell us where he’s been? The next best thing is getting some answers from Jared!