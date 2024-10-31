Jude Law spills some tea about 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Jude Law got to step into that galaxy far, far away with his lead role in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which debuts Dec. 3 on Disney+.

For a fan, it left him "giddy," he tells Variety.

Jon Watts, who called the shots on Tom Holland's three standalone Spider-Man movies, created the show, which centers on four children "looking for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy," the synopsis says.

Law tells the trade, "I don't think I would have dived in willy-nilly. I wanted it to be right. I didn't want to be the guy that dropped the ball on Star Wars."

He says of the production, "It was a really interesting process. It's technically complicated to get those things right — you’re dealing with animatronics and puppets and machines and huge, complicated worlds."

Law adds, "I'm the guy that wants to see how the wizard does it." To that end, he talks about the "Star Wars filter" — the particularities common to the franchise. "Like, there are no buttons [on costumes] in Star Wars — only ties. Buckles? Yes. Velcro? Yes. Although, I don't think you ever see the Velcro."

He adds, "There are certain shots they don't allow you to do if you're the director. You can't pass through the glass of the spaceship; you have to stay on the outside or inside. I love that. You see the shot and go, 'Oh, I'm in Star Wars.'"

However, despite a scene in the trailer that shows him sending a key floating across the room, Law hedges when asked what it's like to have the Force. "Who says I've got the Force?" he tells Variety with a laugh.



