Jonathan Majors appears in court, trial set for August

The domestic violence case against Jonathan Majors is going to trial in August, ABC News has confirmed.

The actor appeared in person in a Manhattan courtroom for the first time the morning of Tuesday, June 20, where a judge set his court date for August 3. According to Variety, the brief hearing lasted just over two minutes.

Majors is required to attend his court date on August 3, or else a warrant can be issued for his arrest after 48 hours, as the judge reminded him.

Arrested on March 25 on domestic violence allegations, Majors was later charged with several counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

Majors' criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement following Tuesday's court appearance.

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence,” Chaudhry’s statement reads. It continues with Chaudhry reiterating a request for the district attorney to “dismiss all charges” against Majors.

“While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP,” Chaudhry’s statement reads.

Majors has appeared in films like Creed III, Da Five Bloods and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He is best known for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared in the Loki Disney+ series and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He is currently set to be the major villain for this phase of the superhero franchise.

