5 years ago, Jon and Dorothea bought an ocean front home in Palm Beach, Florida. They paid 40 million dollars for it and spent the last 5 years decorating it to make it their perfect oasis. Now, a billionaire (they’re keeping his identity private) has bought up all the homes around them and is trying to get Jon to sell. Jon has refused the offers. Below is a map of the homes purchased around Jon’s residence...