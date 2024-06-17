John Mellencamp’s Biggest Hit

John Mellencamp returns to Jacksonville this weekend NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: John Mellencamp performs during the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Chil)

Ever look back at an artist’s catalog and start to think “this was the golden era.” or “this is better than that?” Critics selected John Mellencamp’s biggest hits. Check out the list, do you agree?





1. “Jack & Diane”

2. “Small Town”

3. “Pink Houses”

4. “Crumblin’ Down”

5. “Hurts So Good”

6. “The Authority Song”

7. “Lonely Ol’ Night”

8. “Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)”

9. “Paper in Fire”

10. “Check It Out”

11. “Wild Night”

12. “Cherry Bomb”

13. “Rain on the Scarecrow”

14. “Hand to Hold On To”

15. “Pop Singer”







