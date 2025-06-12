John Mellencamp talks tattoos and plays Small Town for Kaedy Kiely (1992)

John Mellencamp talks tattoos and plays Small Town for Kaedy Kiely in 1992 Kaedy's Classic Conversation with John Mellencamp.
By Kaedy Kiely

Knowing that John Mellencamp’s a big Indiana Pacers fan (having spotted him on the sidelines during the NBA Play-offs), I thought I’d pull out our interview with a live audience of about 20 lucky people from my radio listeners in January of 1992. This interview was to promote his new album, 1991’s Whenever We Wanted”, and had to be postponed because Mellencamp suffered a heart attack a few weeks before he was to come to Atlanta. His ordeal was kept quiet at the time – we didn’t explain the postponement, but were thrilled when he kept our date a few months later. Here we chat about tattoos and he performs “Small Town”. xoxo, Kaedy

