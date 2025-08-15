Joe Perry has teamed up with members of The Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots to perform a series of Aerosmith classics. The live performances took place as part of Joe Perry’s US tour dates with The Joe Perry Project, featuring Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo. The band’s first tour run in years began with an opening night in Tampa, Florida, where they played hits like ‘Walk This Way’ and covers of songs from Stone Temple Pilots and The Black Crowes. The tour consists of 10 shows across the US, concluding with a slot opening for The Who in September. Despite Aerosmith’s retirement from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal issues, there is hope for a one-off show in the future.

Axel Lowe