Joan Jett’s playlist

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts perform at The Creative Coalition's Benefit Gala Concert: Our Future, Our Freedom at Ramova Theatre on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by London Entertainment/Getty Images)

Joan Jett was asked to pick songs for an hour and here are her picks:

JOAN JETT and THE BLACKHEARTS I Love Rock And Roll

THE CLASH Should I Stay Or Should I Go

THE JAM News Of The World

BIG AUDIO DYNAMITE II Rush

IAN DURY Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll

SEX PISTOLS Pretty Vacant

THE BUZZCOCKS Ever Fallen In Love (BMG)

THE RAMONES Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (EMI)

BEASTIE BOYS Fight For Your Right (To Party)

IGGY and THE STOOGES - LIVE I Wanna Be Your Dog

THE CRAMPS Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?

THE ROLLING STONES Jumping Jack Flash

THE ROLLING STONES Love In Vain

THE ROLLING STONES Ruby Tuesday

THE SWEET Ballroom Blitz

THE WHO My Generation