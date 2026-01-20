Joan Jett’s playlist

Joan Jett was asked to pick songs for an hour and here are her picks:
JOAN JETT and THE BLACKHEARTS I Love Rock And Roll
THE CLASH Should I Stay Or Should I Go
THE JAM News Of The World
BIG AUDIO DYNAMITE II Rush
IAN DURY Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll
SEX PISTOLS Pretty Vacant
THE BUZZCOCKS Ever Fallen In Love (BMG)
THE RAMONES Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (EMI)
BEASTIE BOYS Fight For Your Right (To Party)
IGGY and THE STOOGES - LIVE I Wanna Be Your Dog
THE CRAMPS Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?
THE ROLLING STONES Jumping Jack Flash
THE ROLLING STONES Love In Vain
THE ROLLING STONES Ruby Tuesday
THE SWEET Ballroom Blitz
THE WHO My Generation