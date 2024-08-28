Jimmy Fallon calls sending daughters to summer camp "traumatic"

Jimmy Fallon's daughters, Winnie, 11, and Frances, 10, recently marked a new milestone, attending their first sleep away summer camp, and the Tonight Show host says it was "traumatic" for him and his wife.

"I don't know why they asked us to go," Jimmy tells E! News. "I go, 'Why would you want to go somewhere else? You have such a great life here with dad and mom.' They're like, 'We're ready to go.' And they had the best time."

However, Fallon, 49, says he and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, didn't handle the situation quite so well.

“It was so sad for me and my wife,” he shared. “You couldn’t talk to them. There was a call time between 10:30 and 10:45. It was like they were in prison.”

“It’s like, ‘I’m coming to get you out honey. You didn’t do anything wrong. I’m coming to get you,’” joked Fallon. “It was a very traumatic summer for us. They’re growing up and it’s all kind of happening.”

