Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Jesse Plemons volunteers as tribute.

The actor has been cast to play Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It's the movie adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which was released on March 18.

The character Plutarch Heavensbee appeared in Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay films as the Head Gamemaker of The Hunger Games and also a leader of the rebellion. He was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in those films, the latter which happened to be his final film role.

Plemons and Hoffman worked together on the 2012 film The Master, where Plemons played Hoffman's son.

In this new novel, a young Plutarch Heavensbee captures the reaping of the tributes in District 12.

This new prequel film will begin filming in July. Francis Lawrence will direct the movie that revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story. Plemons joins the previously announced cast of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

