Jennifer Love Hewitt, Vivica A. Fox and more part of "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday movie slate

It's not even Halloween, but Lifetime is already gearing up for the holidays with the release of its 12-movie "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup.

Included are stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tia Mowry, Vivica A. Fox and Teri Hatcher, all in festive films, all debuting at 8 p.m. ET throughout the weekends of November and December.

Kicking things off on Nov. 16 will be Christmas at Plumhill Manor starring Maria Menounos. On Nov. 17 Lifetime debuts Holidays in Happy Hollow.

Other offerings include We Three Kings, starring singer BeBe Winans, on Nov. 30; Vivica stars with Jackée Harry in Make or Bake Christmas on Dec. 1.

Tia Mowry stars in A Very Merry Beauty Salon on Dec. 7, and on Dec. 14 you can see Hewitt in The Holiday Junkie, which she directed, co-wrote and produced. She also wrote and performed a song for the movie.

Check out the full list here, as well as Lifetime's tease on YouTube.

Lifetime's website also has 100 holiday films for your streaming pleasure.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.