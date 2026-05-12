Jason Newsted performs acousticly for animals

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted stands with two of his art pieces at his home in Jupiter on November 13, 2017. (Richard Graulich / The Palm Beach Post)

Former Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne bassist Jason Newsted performed an acoustic set for animals at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida as part of a music enrichment program. The event aimed to stimulate curiosity and reduce stress among the rescued animals. During his performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” a gray fox named Grayson jumped onto Newsted’s lap and licked his hand while he played guitar. The sanctuary, South Florida’s largest wildlife rehabilitation center, admits over 5,000 animals annually for treatment. Officials noted that “every animal responds differently” and praised the “incredible” individual reactions to the music. Nicole Newsted, Jason’s wife, mentioned that Grayson the fox had also battled and beaten throat cancer, referencing Jason’s recent successful fight against the disease. Jason Newsted & The Chophouse Band are touring this summer.