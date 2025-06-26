Jason Momoa, Ariana Grande among those invited to join the Academy

Jason Momoa and Ariana Grande are among the 534 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited to join their ranks as members.

Other actors invited to join the academy are Gillian Anderson, Dave Bautista, Rachel Brosnahan, Jodie Comer, Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley and Andrew Scott.

2025 Oscar acting nominees Grande, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Fernanda Torres also received invitations to join the academy's ranks.

"We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy," academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Janet Yang said in a press release. "Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community."

The rest of the actors who have received invitations to join the academy are Naomi Ackie, Aml Ameen, Adria Arjona, Emma Corrin, Raymond Cruz, Danielle Deadwyler, Stephen Graham, Kamal Haasan, Paul Walter Hauser, John Kani, Karren Karagulian, Ayushmann Khurrana, Payman Maadi, Adriana Paz, Adam Pearson, Justice Smith and Emily Yancy.

If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,120, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,143.

With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 35% women, with 22% of them from underrepresented communities and 21% international.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.