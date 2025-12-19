Jane’s Addiction bids farewell

The members of Jane’s Addiction have issued statements about the onstage confrontation between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro that caused the band to pull the plug on their reunion tour.

It appears that Farrell and Navarro, as well as Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, have resolved the differences and have issued separate statements. The band shared, “We would like to clarify the events surrounding the cancellation of the tour after the show in Boston in September 2024.

“After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health which we regret.

“Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together.

“We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together. You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you.”