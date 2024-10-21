"It's nuts" - At New York Comic Con, Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks hype around Negan and 'The Walking Dead'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is no stranger to the Comic Con experience, but it still floors him how fans have reacted to him since he joined The Walking Dead universe as Negan.

"I mean, I had been in the kind of the comic book world for a little bit. I'd done, you know, Watchmen and The Losers. So I'd done some stuff. But Walking Dead, when I came in in season 6 was a whole 'nother world."

He adds, "I mean ... it was huge. And I don't think there's any way to get to prepare yourself."

He continues, "Yeah, it was nuts."

"It still is!" said Morgan, who was sharing a press conference with his Walking Dead: Dead City co-star Lauren Cohan. "I still, you know, see stuff ... you see people dressed as our characters or any number of toys and action figures, I think that it's always a lot — in a good way."

"Never gets old!" Cohan enthuses. "It's exciting!" he agrees.

Also at New York Comic Con over the weekend, the pair debuted a teaser to the second season of their hit AMC show Walking Dead: Dead City, which the actors also executive produce. It debuts in the spring of 2025.

