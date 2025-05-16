'It's gonna be a wild ride': Shameik Moore joins cast of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

Devout fans of the Power universe who have tuned into the long-running Starz series may have heard of the character name Breeze. But now, more than 10 years and a few spinoff shows later, Breeze is finally getting a face to match his infamous name.

Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore will take on the role of Breeze, a drug kingpin from Jamaica, Queens, Starz announced Friday. He's the newest addition to the season 5 cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third iteration in the Power series. The show chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark, a main character played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original show.

"The Power Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment and I'm honored to step into the iconic role of Breeze," Moore said. "I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze's unique identity, and I can't wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It's gonna be a wild ride."

"It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and ... I've been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019," Sascha Penn, executive producer, writer and showrunner, said. "Having said that, with the table we've set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience."

Moore will make his debut as Breeze during Friday night's season 4 finale on Starz.

