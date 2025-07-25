Iris Apatow, Edwin Ryding join 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' cast

If you thought we were done with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast announcements, think again.

Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding are among the several new names joining the upcoming Lionsgate film's ensemble cast.

Apatow will play Prosperina while Ryding will play Vitus in the film. Their characters are the two Capitol University students who are assigned to the District 12 tributes prep team.

Apatow is an actress and the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Ryding is known for his starring role in the Netflix teen drama series Young Royals.

Also announced to be joining the film's cast are Jax Guerrero and Sandra Förster as Tibby and Hersilia, respectively.

They all join a star-studded cast led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy. Also part of the ensemble are Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Billy Porter and Lili Taylor.

Francis Lawrence is directing the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

