"I'm not done with living": Shannen Doherty gives update on stage 4 cancer

Shannen Doherty isn't done fighting in her yearslong battle against stage 4 breast cancer.

"I don't want to die," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, told People for its December 11 cover story.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she continued. "I'm just not — I'm not done."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. She announced she was in remission in 2017.

In 2020 she revealed that the cancer had returned and was stage 4.

Earlier this year, the Charmed alum announced that the cancer had spread to her brain and that she had undergone surgery to get a tumor, which she named Bob, removed from her brain.

In her cover story this week, Doherty told People that her cancer has now spread to her bones.

"When you ask yourself, 'Why me? Why did I get cancer?' and then 'Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?' that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life," she said.

Part of that purpose, Doherty said, is proving that people with cancer diagnoses can be "vibrant."

"My greatest memory is yet to come," she noted. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra."

Doherty also said those fighting cancer are "grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here."

It was announced Wednesday that the actress is launching a memoir-style podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, which premieres December 7 on iHeartRadio.

