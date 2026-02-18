Iconic music fashion moments are currently on display

Music America: Iconic Objects from America’s Music History tells the complex story of American music through instruments, hand-written original lyrics, books, photographs, costumes, and other objects from major artists performing in all walks of American music in different decades and portrays the story of those artists who contributed to it. The exhibition, curated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, features more than one hundred iconic objects from America’s music history. Visitors will be able to see artifacts from artists like Johnny Cash, Sam Cooke, Chuck D, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Ella Fitzgerald, Lady Gaga, Woody Guthrie, Jimi Hendrix, Faith Hill, Buddy Holly, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Carlos Santana, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Tupac, and more. The exhibition is on display through August 11, 2024.

Prince’s guitar is hanging next to the wedding dress Madonna rolled around a VMA stage in. Which is hanging right next to Chuck D’s handwritten “Fight the Power” lyrics. Also find the red sequin dresses worn by and disco queen Donna Summer, Ossie Clark and Betsey Johnson, setting the scene with 45s from The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix along with outfits from K-pop idols like BTS, BLACKPINK, and ATEEZ.