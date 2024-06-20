Ian McKellen pulls out of final three performances of 'Player Kings' following stage fall, will join national tour

While Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery from injuries sustained in a fall from the stage during a West End performance on Monday, the 85-year-old actor won't be back in time to finish out his run.

However, he will be back in action for a national tour in July.

The legendary actor, who played Sir John Falstaff in the adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry IV, has bowed out of his final three performances at London's Noël Coward Theatre.

In a new statement, McKellen noted, "After three nights in hospital, the effects of my fall onstage have been fully analysed and I’m now having physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home."

He added, "Meanwhile my part in Player Kings is filled by the redoubtable David Semark supported by Robert Icke's amazing production and cast. The many messages of love and support will, I am sure, aid the speedy recovery that my doctors have promised me."

His final performance was to be Saturday. However, McKellen will take part in a national tour for the U.K. production, which begins July 3, according to the historic venue.

Player Kings also stars Sara Beharrell, Toheeb Jimoh, Richard Coyle and Raphael Akuwudike.

