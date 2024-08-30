I-75 reopens after crash causes barrels of brake fluid to explode in Cobb County

If you were caught in this traffic nightmare this morning hopefully your ride home will be alot better.

I-75 starting to reopen in Cobb County after truck fire, exploding barrels shut down lanes The Cobb County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News that a semi-truck was hauling the barrels of brake fluid when it crashed into a support beam under the Windy Hill bridge at the I-75 SB and Delk Road at Exit 261.

By English Nick

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County and Marietta firefighters responded to the scene of a truck crash on Interstate 75 South Friday morning where a truck carrying barrels of brake fluid crashed, causing the vehicle to catch fire and the barrels to leak, then explode.

The Cobb County Fire Department said that a semi-truck was hauling the barrels of brake fluid when it crashed into a support beam under the Delk bridge at the I-75 SB and Delk Road at Exit 261.

“The truck then caught fire and the cargo barrels began leaking, burning, and exploding. The fire has been extinguished, Cobb HazMat team is mitigating the chemical spill,” fire officials said.

NW Express Lanes failed to open by 5:00 a.m., but finally opened at 7:30 a.m., so that was not not a viable alternate. Commuters were encouraged to use Highway 41/Cobb Parkway.

All lanes except the right lane opened at 7:30 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver appears uninjured at this time, according to the fire department.

