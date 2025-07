FILE PHOTO: Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that medics were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida home on Thursday morning regarding a “cardiac arrest.”

