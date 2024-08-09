Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool's joke about playing Wolverine until he's 90

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.
In the film, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine "'til you're 90."
Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna's "Like A Prayer," features Deadpool's whispered tease on a loop.
It freezes with a title card reading, "See you in 2058."
The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.
Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
