How to secure tickets to Ariana Grande’s “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” Tickets go on sale September 9; Presale registration open until September 7

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is officially returning to the stage for the first time in nearly six years. The Grammy-winning singer and “Wicked” star announced her highly anticipated 2026 “The Eternal Sunshine Tour,” with stops in nine North American cities and a five-night run in London.

The tour, which supports her critically acclaimed seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine (released March 8, 2024), marks Grande’s first major outing since her record-breaking 2019 Sweetener World Tour. Following the release of her deluxe edition Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead earlier this year—featuring nine bonus tracks and six new songs—fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a live return.

Ticket Information

Tickets for “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” will be available via artist presale beginning Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. Fans must register for presale access on Ariana Grande’s official website by Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. ET.

A general on-sale will also open on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., contingent on remaining ticket availability.

For the latest updates and ticket links, fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Grande on social media and visit her official website.