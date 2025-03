How do you like to listen to music?

Music listeners were polled, what’s the best way to listen to music? I was surprised at the results:

38% prefer to listen to music on streaming services

13% prefer CDs

12% are vinyl purists

14% prefer to listen to the radio

i still feel like streaming sites are still very limited unless its anything brand new. I have a collection of CDs and Vinyl but i still enjoy having the radio on for hours. I’ve discovered lots of artists that way. How do you like listening to music?