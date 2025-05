Concert tickets prices have skyrocketed. Gone are the days of $10 tickets and $20 tees. It’s harder and harder to enjoy live music, therefore bands are touring less. Pop Punk band All American Rejects decide to go on a House Party Tour. You can sign up and ask them to play in your yard, garage, basement...Why go out when the music can come to you. What band would you want to take over your home? @971theriver